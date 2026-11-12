San Florido, venerdì 13 novembre la Biblioteca Carducci resterà chiusa

Utilizziamo i cookie sul nostro sito web per offrirti l'esperienza più pertinente, ricordando le tue preferenze e le visite ripetute. Cliccando su "Accetta Tutti", acconsenti all'uso di TUTTI i cookie. Tuttavia, è possibile visitare "Impostazioni dei Cookie" per fornire un consenso controllato.
Questo sito web utilizza i cookie per migliorare la tua esperienza durante la navigazione nel sito. Di questi, i cookie classificati come necessari sono memorizzati sul suo browser in quanto sono essenziali per il funzionamento delle funzionalità di base del sito web. Utilizziamo anche cookie di terze parti che ci aiutano ad analizzare e capire come utilizzi questo sito web. Questi cookie vengono memorizzati nel suo browser solo con il suo consenso. Avete anche la possibilità di rinunciare a questi cookie. Ma l'opt-out di alcuni di questi cookie può influenzare la tua esperienza di navigazione.
I cookie necessari sono assolutamente indispensabili per il corretto funzionamento del sito web. Questi cookie assicurano le funzionalità di base e le caratteristiche di sicurezza del sito web, in modo anonimo.
Cookie
Durata
Descrizione
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
I cookie funzionali aiutano ad eseguire alcune funzionalità come la condivisione del contenuto del sito web su piattaforme di social media, la raccolta di feedback e altre caratteristiche di terze parti.
I cookie analitici sono utilizzati per capire come i visitatori interagiscono con il sito web. Questi cookie aiutano a fornire informazioni sulle metriche del numero di visitatori, la frequenza di rimbalzo, la fonte del traffico, ecc.
Cookie
Durata
Descrizione
_ga
2 years
The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
_gat_gtag_UA_7625377_1
1 minute
Set by Google to distinguish users.
_gid
1 day
Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
CONSENT
2 years
YouTube sets this cookie via embedded youtube-videos and registers anonymous statistical data.
I cookie pubblicitari sono utilizzati per fornire ai visitatori annunci pertinenti e campagne di marketing. Questi cookie tracciano i visitatori attraverso i siti web e raccolgono informazioni per fornire annunci personalizzati.
Cookie
Durata
Descrizione
IDE
1 year 24 days
Google DoubleClick IDE cookies are used to store information about how the user uses the website to present them with relevant ads and according to the user profile.
test_cookie
15 minutes
The test_cookie is set by doubleclick.net and is used to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
A cookie set by YouTube to measure bandwidth that determines whether the user gets the new or old player interface.
YSC
session
YSC cookie is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos on Youtube pages.
yt-remote-connected-devices
never
YouTube sets this cookie to store the video preferences of the user using embedded YouTube video.
yt-remote-device-id
never
YouTube sets this cookie to store the video preferences of the user using embedded YouTube video.