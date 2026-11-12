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San Florido, venerdì 13 novembre la Biblioteca Carducci resterà chiusa

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In occasione della festività di San Florido, venerdì 13 novembre la Biblioteca Carducci di Città di Castello resterà chiusa.

La normale attività della biblioteca riprenderà regolarmente nei giorni successivi.

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Direttore responsabile Michele Tanzi Aut. Tribunale Perugia n 21/2001 – Reg periodici aut. del 06/07/2001 – P.IVA 02487440543 info 075 85 83260 – 335 5453708

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